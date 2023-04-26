April 26, 2023

Cyprus included on Jordan Peterson world tour

Canadian clinical psychologist, author, podcaster and media commentator Jordan Peterson is set to give a talk in Nicosia on May 11 as part of his latest book tour.

It is scheduled to take place at the Eleftheria Sports Arena, as part of his latest tour Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

That follows on from his previous book published in 2018 titled 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

Peterson shot to mainstream attention in the mid 2010s and has remained influential after speaking out about controversial issues at the time, ranging from gender-neural pronouns, postmodernism and identity politics.

Peterson’s works also include commentary and analysis on the psychology of religion, authoritarianism, and the structure of personalities.

His official website describe his events as “providing live insight into the structure of mythology and narrative to hundreds of thousands of people”.

