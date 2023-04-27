As DigiTOADS (TOADS) raises $1.7 million, attracting Cardano (ADA) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Whales

The world of cryptocurrency continues to attract attention as more and more projects strive to make their mark in the space. DigiTOADS (TOADS), a blockchain-based gaming platform, recently made headlines by raising $1.7 million in a funding round that saw some big-name investors jumping on board.

Among these investors were whales from Cardano (ADA) and Near Protocol (NEAR), two popular blockchain platforms that have been making waves in the industry. This news has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency community, with many speculating about what this investment means for the future of DigiTOADS and the broader gaming industry.

Cardano is a decentralized blockchain that employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism for peer-to-peer transactions. Its appeal to crypto enthusiasts lies in its capacity for scalability and flexibility, made possible by a two-layer design. The platform is open-source and enables efficient and trustworthy transactions.

However, there has been a persistent downward trend in the price of ADA, with bears holding strong in the market. If these bears continue to dominate the market, the value of Cardano is expected to keep declining, rendering its future market cap uncertain in the highly competitive crypto landscape.

Looking at this downfall of ADA and NEAR, people are seeing it as a sign of the growing importance of blockchain in gaming, while others are curious to see how DigiTOADS will use the funding to develop their platform further and attract more users.

Let’s talk more in detail about DigiTOADS and see why ADA and NEAR are so interested in it:

DigiToads: The new big thing in Crypto

DigiTOADS is a new and innovative gaming platform that combines Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology with a Play-2-Earn gaming model, creating an exciting opportunity for users to invest in this year’s best crypto. Users can acquire unique TOADS, play and raise them in the Toad-Cade, and use their NFTs to earn money.

The presale of DigiTOADS is another reason it is attracting whales like ADA and NEAR. The presale of DigiTOADS is currently in its fourth stage, with over 150 million tokens sold and $1.7 million raised. But what’s special about DigiTOADS is that there are still six stages to come, and less than 20 million tokens are left. Investors have made the most of its presale and are looking forward to earning more when the presale ends.

Moreover, DigiTOADS offers an attractive monthly prize pool where half the funds from in-game item sales are allocated. The top 25% of players with the best skills and dedication to the platform will receive a reward from the prize pool.

DigiTOADS is set to revolutionize the crypto industry with two new concepts encouraging rapid treasury growth. The first is the Toad School, a trading course designed to equip every TOADS holder with the necessary skills to participate more efficiently in the market.

Once DigiTOADS’ decentralized exchange, The Trading Post, is launched, holders of the TOADS can apply their newly acquired knowledge to contribute to the platform’s growth.

The second revolutionary concept is the exclusive Platinum Toad. Based on their performance in on-chain trading competitions, the platform distributes 12 Platinum TOADS to the most skilled traders in the Toad ecosystem.

Conclusion

With DigiTOADS raising over $1.7 million in funding and attracting Cardano (ADA) and Near Protocol (NEAR) investors, the gaming platform has gained significant attention in the crypto industry. DigiTOADS’ unique blend of NFT technology and Play-2-Earn gaming has driven its success, making it a top cryptocurrency investment this year.

Regardless of what the future holds, one thing is certain: DigiTOADS and its investors are making waves in the world of cryptocurrency, and it will be fascinating to see how far DigiTOADS fly in the months and years to come.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more