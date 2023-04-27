April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested after setting fire to his own car

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo
File photo

A 27-year-old suspected of setting fire to his own vehicle was arrested by police in Limassol on Wednesday, after he had reported the arson earlier in the week.

According to a police statement, the 27-year-old reported that on Tuesday he found his car damaged by fire. The vehicle was parked outside his house.

Following investigations, it emerged that the fire had been deliberately set using flammable material.

Police then gathered more evidence against the 27-year-old, leading them to issue a warrant for his arrest. He was apprehended on Wednesday and is currently in custody.

Upon questioning, the suspect has allegedly admitted to setting fire to his vehicle in an attempt to claim insurance money.

