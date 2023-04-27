Two street parties not to miss

The first weekend of May will bring with it two legendary street parties featuring iconic dance music, groovy vibes, cocktails and delicious street food.
Arriving first is the Nostalgia x Misfit Street Party on May 6 which will take over the Misfit Union grounds in Engomi from 7pm onwards. As their first street part of the year it also celebrates one more joyous occasion – Nostalgia Parties’ 9th birthday. The team will celebrate in style and the way they know best, by putting on a groovy dance party for all ages and backgrounds.
On the decks playing the best of the 90s and the 2000s will be DJs Anthony 642 and Claudio while Misfit Union will serve up tasty meals from their kitchen. After midnight, the party won’t stop. Instead, it will move indoors and continue to the sounds of DJ Marcos who will play house and electro music. And that’s not all. As avid supporters of the LGBTI community, the organisers will have a donation box at the party collecting funds which will go towards supporting the Cyprus Pride Parade 2023 that will take place soon, on Saturday, May 27.
On the Sunday, the old town of Nicosia will prepare for one more street party that the crowds have proven to love over the years. Palaia Pineza Bar celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and to celebrate it puts on one more of its legendary, and very packed, fiestas in the streets in front of the bar. The party will commence at 4pm with a line-up of DJs on the decks. Bkas, 2Loud, Professor and Mr Panaman will take care of the music entertainment for the evening while Serial Griller will serve its juicy burgers. The party will last until the late hours, ready to host once again its faithful street party followers who are sure to spill throughout the old town streets. One thing is certain – a party weekend is coming up in Nicosia featuring some of the scene’s most beloved DJs, food joints and venues.
Nostalgia x Misfit Street Party
90s and 2000s music, DJs and street food. May 6. Misfit Union, Engomi, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. Tel: 99-498642, 99-224335
10 Years Palaia Pineza
Anniversary street party with music and food. May 7. Palaia Pineza, Nicosia. 4pm onwards. Free