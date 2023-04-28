April 28, 2023

Paphos car crash victim, 61, in a critical condition

A 61-year-old man is in critical condition at Paphos General Hospital after a car accident that occurred on the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road near Stroumbi on Friday afternoon.

According to the police and preliminary examinations, the traffic accident happened on Friday afternoon on the Paphos Polis Chrysochous road just before the entrance of the village of Stroumbi.

Preliminary examinations alleged that a vehicle carrying a 59-year-old woman with another 35-year-old woman under circumstances that are being investigated collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old.

The trio were transported by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos general hospital.

According to the police, the 61-year-old is in critical condition and procedures are underway to transfer him for further treatment at Nicosia general hospital. The 59-year-old driver of the second vehicle was discharged after receiving first aid, while the 35-year-old is undergoing medical examinations.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

