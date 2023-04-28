April 28, 2023

Plenty planned for May Day

By Eleni Philippou00
arkounta

May is almost here and celebrating the public holiday this coming Monday is a series of spring-themed events. Pop-up bazaars, children’s activities and food fiestas are on their way to fill up the agenda on May 1.

In Kivides village in the district of Limassol, a May Festival will take place on Monday from 10am to 6pm. Hosted at Café Kivides, families and visitors of all ages will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities. Face painting, outdoor games and a pop-up bazaar with handmade products will take over the café whilst burgers, crepes and cotton candy are being prepared.

In Arkounta, the Arkounta Youth Centre will also host a May Festival on Monday at 3.30pm at its park with live music and dance, a pop-up market and games for young and adult visitors. Festival-goers will also be able to take part in the Wheel of Fortune and try out archery.

For a taste of something different, Aradippou will host the 8th Evening of International Gastronomy on May 1 where cuisines and flavours from around the world will be featured. Organised by the Omonoia Aradippou Cultural Club, the event on Makarios Avenue will begin at 7pm serving bites and dishes from different cultures.

Finally, Dali will host its own fair on May 1 as Solomou Garden Centre organises the Floral Spring Fair 2023. From 10am to 5pm, visitors can browse the Centre’s large collection of plants and flowers while attending floral workshops for children and adults, a market with local artists and their handmade products and a spring photoshoot with a vintage campervan.

 

May Festival

Children’s games, art bazaar, food and drink. May 1. Café Kivides, Limassol district. 10am-6pm

May Festival

By the Arkounta Youth Centre. May 1. Arkounta Park, Limassol district. 3.30pm-9.30pm

8th Evening of International Gastronomy

Food festival. May 1. Arch. Makarios Avenue, Aradippou, Larnaca district. 7pm. Tel: 99-531744

Floral Spring Fair 2023

Fair with floral workshops, a pop-up market and more. May 1. Solomou Garden Centre, Nicosia. 10am-5pm

