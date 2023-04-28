Unique experiences brought to you in rural villages

Sunny weather, warm temperatures and blossoming fields make spring the perfect time to go on a road trip around the island. Before the summer heat rolls in, a visit to the villages this season means enjoying the very best of the island – sans the crowds and tour buses. This April and May, several local organisations are hosting free arts and crafts workshops in villages while festivals celebrate local produce. All seasonal, local and traditional!
In Tochni, the Andri Traditional House is hosting a traditional crochet workshop this Saturday, April 29. Using a Cypriot sewing technique, participants will make small round creations known as ‘soupla’. The workshop is free as it is funded by the Ministry of Tourism and will take place twice on Saturday, first at 10am and then again at 3pm, led by Andri Vasilopoulou.
Also happening on April 29 but in Agios Theodoros village in Larnaca, is a free vegan cooking workshop (at 10am and 3pm). Organised by the Larnaca Outdoor Women’s Association, the workshop will teach participants how to make a different version of the local favourite, gyros. Two different ways to cook vegan gyros will be demonstrated during the workshop which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and free to attend. For something even more local, a vegan sheftalia workshop will take place on the following day, April 30, for foodies interested in learning alternative ways of cooking.
In Kiti, April 30 will be dedicated to one single vegetable as the 4th Artichoke Festival takes place. From 6pm onwards, Kiti Square will turn into a street food and live music fiesta. Chefs from the local community will serve dishes featuring the artichoke whilst a live music programme unfolds throughout the evening. Visitors will be able to taste unique dishes such as artichoke stuffed vine leaves, pizza, orzo and more.
A few weeks later, an exciting event in the picturesque village of Lania will offer visitors an inside look into local gardens and charming alleyways. The Women of Lania organise the Lania Lanes and Courtyards event on May 13 and 14 opening up the courtyard gates of the village. Organised every year, the event lasts all day, from 10.30am until about 7pm, bringing together the local residents with curious visitors, and showcasing one of the island’s most well-known artistic villages.
Traditional Crochet Workshops
April 29. Kontazi, Tochni village. 10am-11pm and 3pm-4pm. Free. Tel: 99-550803
Vegan cooking workshops
Gyros workshops. April 29. Sheftalia workshop. April 30. Agios Theodoros. 10am-11pm and 3pm-4pm. Free. Tel: 7000-2828
4th Artichoke Festival
Street food and live music. April 30. Kiti square, Kiti village. 6pm onwards. Free
Lania Lanes and Courtyards
Event by the Women of Lania. May 13-14. Lania village, Limassol. 10.30am-7.15pm. Free. www.laniavillage.com