June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two motorcycle riders in serious condition following crash

By Staff Reporter0440
Nicosia General Hospital

A 41-year-old motorcyclist on Thursday is hospitalised in a critical condition in Nicosia following an accident that occurred in the early morning hours.

According to police statement, shorty before 2am, the 41-year-old driver of a high capacity motorcycle, carrying a 40-year-old passenger, crashed into a wall on Charalambou Mouskou street in Paphos.

Under circumstances being investigated, the motorbike crashed into the curb and then a building, with the two riders being flung onto the pavement.

The 41-year-old driver was first taken to the Paphos general hospital and then transferred to Nicosia hospital due to the seriousness of his condition. 

The 40-year-old sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Paphos general hospital

Police are continuing to investigate the exact causes of the accident.

