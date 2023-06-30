June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health minister affirms support for institute of neurology and genetics

Health Minister Popi Kanari at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics
Health Minister Popi Kanari visited the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics on Friday where she expressed the state’s continued support for its challenging but important work.

Kanari said the institute played a vital role in Cyprus’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that its body of work is internationally recognised.

Her visit also coincides with works underway to establish more facilities at the institute, which Kanari said will further bolster its work.

“As a nation we are proud of the high-level, scientific research, educational and social work carried out by the institute,” she added.

For his part, the institute’s chief executive medical director Leonidas Phylactou said a tour was organised so that the health ministry team could see firsthand the work that is being done, mainly in terms of tis clinical and laboratory services.

 

