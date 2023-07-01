July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMotoringSport

Cypriot teenager Papasavvas wins first career race

By Press Release071
papasavvas midohio 768x511
Evagoras Papasavvas, 15, in action

Fifteen-year-old Cypriot racing driver Evagoras Papasavvas has won his first career race in the USF2000 championship in the US.

“We worked very hard all year to achieve this, the race was not easy as I was pushing the limit in every turn but in the end we were vindicated – I want to thank my team, my family and my friends,” Papasavvas said.

The young racer turned his pole position from Friday into a victory at the Mid-Ohio track.

A press release said his victory in the USF2000 championship vindicates Jay Howard’s choice to team up with the Cypriot driver.

His main competitor was Simon Sikes, driving for Pabst Racing, who leads this year’s championship.

The stage was set from Friday when Papasavvas took his first pole position in the championship by two tenths of a second ahead of the 22-year-old Sikes, with a time of 1:21.4024.

However, officials imposed a penalty on Papasavvas as he completed another lap of the track after the flag fell, resulting in him being demoted to third on the starting grid.

But Papasavvas did not flinch, launching a swift start and overtaking the two drivers in front of him – Sikes and Ethan Ho – with two decisive manoeuvres getting him into first place.

The win was well earned as Sikes was a tough challenger, with seven extra years of experience.

The drivers were neck and neck throughout the race, but Papasavvas emerged victorious in the final lap.

His win at the track in Ohio is about two and a half hours away from his home.

