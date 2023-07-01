July 1, 2023

Thinker Maker Space of CYENS looks into visual communications

If content is king then branding is the kingdom. Diving into this topic is an informative workshop at the Thinker Maker Space of CYENS on July 6. To address the ins and outs of Visual Communication and Branding, as the workshop is called, the organisers have invited two industry professionals – Omiros Panayides and Philippos Vassiliades.

Between 3pm and 6pm, the Thinker Maker Space will fill with eager minds ready to learn about what’s hot in the world of communication and branding. Starting with two presentations, Omiros and Philippos will introduce participants to the world of visual communication and branding. At the end of the presentations, a workshop about building an effective brief for Visual Communication and Branding Projects will be conducted.

In the first presentation, by Omiros, participants will learn about Visual Communication (building narratives, aesthetics and locality). In this session the fundamental aspects of building narratives, exploring aesthetics (kitsch and cliché), and embracing locality in visual communication will be covered. The second presentation, by Philippos, will be about Branding Experience. What is branding and why is it important? A brief introduction to the design aspect of branding and its basic elements will take place.

At the end of the presentations, a workshop about building an effective brief for Visual Communication and Branding Projects will be conducted. The workshop will cover key topics such as understanding the importance of a brief, defining brand identity and visual elements, budget and timeline alignment and more. An info-packed afternoon awaits, and happens completely for free!

 

Visual Communication and Branding Workshop

Led by Omiros Panayides and Philippos Vassiliades. July 6. Thinker Maker Space, CYENS, Nicosia. 3pm-6pm. Free. Registrations on www.makerspace.cyens.org.cy

