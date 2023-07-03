July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Epic street fest coming to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou0110
epic street food fest

In a few days, old town Nicosia will fill with street food carts, cocktail bars and DJs as the 5th Epic Street Fest takes place. The streets near the new Nicosia Municipality (Old Powerhouse Street) will welcome foodies, cocktail lovers and party-goers for another exciting street party, opening its doors at 7pm.

As always, the event on July 4, will feature a large variety of street food options from local vendors, signature cocktails, beers and drinks from top bartenders and music from top DJs of Deejay Radio. Taking care of the food menu will be Serial Griller Bar & Grill, Evangelos Kounenis Personal Chef, Hungry Deal, The Pot Belly, Quattrino Autentico Italiano, Charity Wings, Por Favor, Crepaland and Papafilipou Ice Cream.

In charge of the refreshing drinks and beer stations will be The Old Souls, Baronymous, the Old Powerhouse Chill Bar, Volver, Carlsberg and Leon. Beyond just a fun summer party, the Epic Street Fest event also has a charitable cause once again. All of the proceeds raised from the food and drink stall rentals and the Charity Wings Station will be donated to the Multipurpose Municipal Centre of the Nicosia Municipality.

 

5th Epic Street Food Fest

July 4. Old Powerhouse Street, Nicosia. 7pm. Free

Related Posts

Muslims demonstrate over Quran burning (video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Stewart to depart for the US, will brief SC next week

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s June cartoons

CyprusMail

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Multiple deaths in traffic accident in north (updated)

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia thief caught trying to sell stolen jewellery

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign