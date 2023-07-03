July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Paphos gallery welcomes summer with new exhibition

By Eleni Philippou
divine chaosweb

Come July and a new art exhibition will open in Paphos, curated by Chryso Psajii. To welcome the summer agenda, Psifida Art Gallery in Kato Paphos will host Divine Chaos, a solo exhibition by Eeste La Rods (Elina Rodosthenous). Running from July 7 to August 1, the exhibition showcases how Eeste La Rods merges the timeless verses of Italian poet Dante Alighieri with the vibrant energy of graffiti and urban art. Through sprays and oil paints, Eeste creates multilayered paintings that evolve over time, revealing new elements.

Inspired by Dante’s depth, she reimagines classical works through a contemporary lens. Bold colours and dynamic lines capture the essence of the urban landscape, while fluidity and texture add depth. Viewers embark on a personal journey discovering new layers with each passing hour. Eeste celebrates the convergence of tradition and innovation, bridging classical art with urban expression. The artist invites dialogue, introspection and appreciation for the beauty within classical and urban art. Through this transformative process, Dante’s poetry and urban culture resonate harmoniously.

 

Divine Chaos

Solo exhibition by artist Eeste La Rods. July 7-August 1. Psifida Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1.30pm. Saturday: 12pm-4pm. Sunday: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Tel: 26-442111

