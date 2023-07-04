July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over boatload of migrants

By Antigoni Pitta
migrants coastguard
File photo

A 27-year-old man has been arrested to facilitate investigations after the arrival of a boat with 20 migrants off the coast of Famagusta, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police press release, the boat was initially detected by coast guard radars around 8.35 on Monday evening.

After about an hour, the coast guard intercepted the boat and safely transported its passengers to Paralimni fishing shelter.

Of the boat’s 20 passengers, 11 were men, two were women and seven were minors, the announcement said, adding that “they departed from Syria after paying $2,000 each”.

Police obtained a testimony saying that a 27-year-old man had been the captain of the boat, and he was arrested on Tuesday. He is due to face Famagusta district court, which is expected to issue an order for his remand.

The rest of the boat’s passengers were taken to Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

 

