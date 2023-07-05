Watchdog organisations decry ‘deplorable’ state of bus stops

The third age observatory and the paraplegics association have expressed grave concerns about the poor design of bus stops and how the situation affects the elderly and disabled in particular.
Responding to photos that went viral on social media, one depicting an elderly woman waiting at a perfunctory bus stop in the full sun, and another showing a man in a wheelchair at a similar stop, both organisations on Tuesday made statements decrying the images and saying they highlight the low priority afforded to the elderly and vulnerable by the state.
“The elderly deserve respect and to be treated with dignity and the state is responsible for providing the necessary conditions for [them to have] a comfortable and safe daily life,” the third-age observatory said.
The watchdog expressed disappointment over the lack of progress on the issue and called on the minister of transport to take immediate action to improve bus stops, an urgent need, which it said has been met by “complete indifference” on the part of previous ministers.
President of the Paraplegics Organisation, Demetris Lambrianides, who posted the photos, told media they are “reality checks” about the quality of life in the country.
“These remind us [of] the quality of life in our country and the state of infrastructure the state and local authorities maintain for their citizens. Since 2010, when the first contract to create a network of urban transport buses began, over €500 million have been spent, but for bus stops, shelters and accessibility almost nothing has been done,” Lambrianides said.
Lambrianides deplored the bare-bones stops in dirt plots and fields without pavements, accessibility, shade, shelter, or safety features.
The third-age observatory in its statement said the images were “degrading”. “We call on the minister to ensure that the elderly and vulnerable groups in our society have access to decent transport services. It is unacceptable to have inadequate or almost non-existent bus stops in a European country.”
The organisation pointed out that the state must adjust its budget to create modern and serviceable bus stops.
“We expect the Parliament to support any decision in this direction. We cannot allow this inhumane situation to continue and [for] the elderly to be subjected to this torture which [constitutes] a danger to their physical and mental health. It is time to ensure a decent transport environment for all citizens,” the observatory concluded.