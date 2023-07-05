July 5, 2023

Eighteen-year-old motorcyclist in serious condition following crash

By Iole Damaskinos00
nicosia hospital
Nicosia General Hospital

An 18-year-old man is hospitalised in serious condition following a traffic accident in Ayia Napa on Tuesday night.

According to police statement, the young man is being treated at the Nicosia general hospital for injuries sustained in a collision that happened around 8pm when, under circumstance being investigated, a 27-year-old driver collided with his motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, the 18-year-old was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the Famagusta hospital for surgery, after which he was intubated and transferred to Nicosia for further treatment.

Famagusta traffic police are investigating the incident.

