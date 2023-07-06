July 6, 2023

Man wanted for break-in and theft from Polis café

Paphos police are investigating a case of burglary and theft at a Polis Chrysochous coffee shop.

According to the head of CID Michalis Nikolaou, the complaint was filed at 8am on Wednesday by a 37-year-old manager, who reported that between 4 and 4;.30 am his shop was burgled and €1,015 were stolen.

Investigations carried out at the scene, brought up testimony against a 27-year-old permanent resident of Paphos, an arrest warrant was issued and the man is wanted.

