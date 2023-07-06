No room for complacency on immigration issue says interior minister

Cyprus has ramped up its returns of irregular migrants this year with over 4,370 repatriated so far – compared to 2,353 last year, according to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

He met senior European officials on Thursday and informed them that the situation has improved but remains challenging.

“The number of applicants seeking protection as of June reached 5,563 compared to the 12,048 in the corresponding period last year, while returns so far exceed 4,370 compared to the 2,353 as of June last year,” Ioannou said.

His comments came after a meeting with executive director of the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), Nina Gregory, and deputy director for migration and internal affairs of the European Commission, Beate Gminder.

They discussed the pressing issues of asylum and migration during a meeting at the interior ministry, where EU funding, boosting cooperation and agreements were reviewed.

During the meeting, as reported by the Cyprus News Agency, Ioannou expressed Cyprus’ gratitude to the commission and European Agency and stated that they are two of Cyprus’ most valuable partners in the efforts to manage migration flows.

Indeed, he said that the numbers indicate that progress is being made and is a sign that the measures being taken are yielding results.

He emphasised, however, that there is no room for complacency – stating that: “The issue remains a major concern and we all have a significant role to play.”

Ioannou further spoke of the Eastern Mediterranean Action Plan, stating that it represents a major step forward for Cyprus.

In May, the minister said that: “The Eastern Mediterranean Action Plan, which was decided last February, aims to restrict migration flows to Cyprus.”

“We conveyed our recommendations to Brussels three weeks ago during my visit… the goal is to complete the action plan by June and proceed with its implementation,” he said.

As part of the visit, the delegation also toured the upgraded Kofinou reception centre. It is scheduled to begin hosting people in approximately two weeks.

“The improvement of reception and hosting facilities is a top priority for our government’s migration policy,” he said.

The minister added that in addition to the work at Kofinou there have been other significant projects underway such as the construction of a Larnaca-based facility.

“The construction of a reception centre for asylum seekers with a capacity of 1,000 people and a pre-departure centre in Larnaca with a capacity of about 800,” he said.

Ioannou emphasised that these works are made possible with the aid of EU funding which totals €67.6 million.