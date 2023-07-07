July 7, 2023

Two more seriously injured in quad bike accident

Police on Friday are investigating the circumstances under which two people were seriously injured after their quad bike overturned in Paralimni.

The bike was being ridden by two 23-year-olds at 7am on Thursday when on a road leading to a residential complex the driver lost control, hit a roundabout and overturned.

The two 23-year-olds were taken to Famagusta general hospital, where it was determined that the 23-year-old passenger had suffered serious head and body injuries. He was intubated and transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he is being treated in the ICU in a critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, is also being treated at the ICU of Famagusta hospital and also suffered serious injuries to his body and head. His health condition has been declared stable.

Police are continuing investigations to establish the exact cause of the accident.

