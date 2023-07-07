July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Molotov cocktail thrown at pizzeria in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
molotov cocktail
File photo

Police are on Friday are investigating an incident of a Molotov cocktail being thrown outside a pizza shop in Limassol.

According to police statement, the device was thrown outside the restaurant on Nikos Pattihis Street in the early morning hours.

The incident happened around 2am when unknown persons stopped their car in front of the pizzeria and the passenger opened the window and threw out a bottle which exploded.

The owner of the restaurant put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and no damages were caused.

Limassol CID are continuing investigations to identify the perpetrator(s).

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cost-of-living remains high as inflation declines

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus sees Saudi Arabia as a potentially significant tourism market

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police seize 3,000 kilos of laughing gas (update)

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Sunny, afternoon winds and haze

Staff Reporter

‘Strategic’ relations highlighted at US Independence Day event

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign