July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Burglary suspect arrested after police fire shots in Geroskipou

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Members of the Paphos traffic police on Wednesday night chased and arrested a driver on the coastal road of Geroskipou.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver, suspected of involvement in a burglary case, failed to comply with a signal to stop from police on road patrol.

Subsequently he sped up, driving recklessly and endangering the public and other drivers, violating traffic lights, swerving onto pavements and over dividing islands. Police fired warning shots after a 15-minute chase and the vehicle was immobilised.

The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, while a second 26-year-old man who was in the car as passenger, remained at the scene.

The suspect was caught and both men were arrested for evident offences.

In a search of the vehicle police found two knives as well as burglary tools.

The 25-year-old driver underwent a preliminary drug test with a positive result.

Following background checks through the immigration service, it was established that the 25-year-old was in Cyprus illegally after he had been deported to his country in 2022.

Paphos CID is continuing inestigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Water cuts announced for Paphos

Staff Reporter

New migrant boat arrival in Cape Greco

Staff Reporter

Limassol man arrested for seven cases of explosives use

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Yellow alert, 40C in interior

Staff Reporter

Calls to internet helpline up by 50 per cent

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign