July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol man arrested for seven cases of explosives use

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for seven cases of attempted destruction of property with explosives under investigation.

The crimes were committed between April 25 and July 4 in the Limassol district.

A 32-year-old man, suspected of involvement, was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

In a search of his car, various items were found and seized for as evidence.

When interrogated, the 32-year-old appears to have admitted to committing one of the crimes which took place on June 23.

Limassol CID continues investigations.

