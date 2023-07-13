July 13, 2023

Today’s weather: Yellow alert, 40C in interior

On Thursday a yellow weather warning is in place from 11am until 6pm, as the “Cleon” heatwave affects the island. Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, 38C on the southeast and east coasts, 36C on the remaining coasts and 32C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will initially be calm to slightly rough, turning to turbulent in the afternoon in the west, southwest and north.

Overnight the weather will remain clear. Temperatures will drop to 25C in the interior, 26C on the southeast and east coast, 24C on the remaining coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Over the weekend, the weather will remain clear and hot, with a rise in temperature expected on Friday. On Saturday temperatures will remain stable, with a slight drop on Sunday, however staying well above the seasonal average.

