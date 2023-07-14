Nicosia to focus on revitalisation efforts

Nicosia was the focus of discussions on Friday to come up with ideas that will inject some new life and a new interest in the historic city.

The island’s interior minister Constantinos Ioannou on Friday convened a wide-ranging meeting in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis and the Mayor of Nicosia Constantinos Yiorkadjis, as well as other officials, on the development and revitalisation of the inner part of the capital.

During the meeting, problems that constitute an obstacle to the development of the capital were discussed and the will of the minister of interior and the deputy minister of tourism to support and strengthen the effort for the revival of the walled city within their respective areas of responsibility was confirmed.

Nicosia mayor Yiorkadjis set as a priority the need to promote further actions and activities for the revitalisation of Nicosia, focussing on the promotion of Laiki Yitonia – the tourist quarter of the capital – and the restoration of abandoned buildings along the Green Line.

Regarding Laiki Yitonia, its development and enhancement were discussed, so that it can become an attraction for visitors, while promoting the local economy.

In this context, it was decided to set up a committee of representatives to examine the elaboration of a holistic strategic plan for the exploitation of the neighbourhood, so that it can function as a core of folk tradition and culture, as well as local food and products.

Furthermore, the issue of abandoned infrastructure and the utilisation of the sponsorship plans that fall under the Nicosia Master Plan for the revitalisation of Nicosia within the historic Venetian walls was highlighted.

The objective of this measure is to revitalise the old city by attracting young residents, new investments and fostering economic activity.

The reform consists in the renovation of the historic Faneromeni School to be used as a department of the University of Cyprus, the purchase and renovation of buildings in the inner city to be transformed into student accommodation, and the introduction of private sector incentives to provide student accommodation in the area.

Regarding the private sector incentives, at least 560 rooms in Nicosia’s inner city will be renovated and converted to student dorms, through a grant scheme. The total budget for the scheme is €15 million and the whole project should be completed by mid-2026.

Interior minister Ioannou said that these projects, such as the student housing sponsorship scheme and the entrepreneurship support scheme are being evaluated and processed in order to be re-advertised in an improved framework, including conditions that will be more responsive to the needs of the beneficiaries.