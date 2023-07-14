July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested for dealing meth, ecstasy in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter094
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police on Friday arrested two persons, aged 34 and 27, to facilitate the investigations into a case of importation and possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply.

According to police statement, around 1pm on Thursday, officers on patrol stopped a 34-year-old resident of for a check on a Nicosia street.

A package was found in his possession, containing 473g of methamphetamine and 146g of ecstasy pills. Police arrested and took into custody the man for evident crimes.

A 27-year-old, suspected of transporting the 34-year-old to the scene, tried to escape with his vehicle, colliding with police in the process, as a result of which he was also arrested for reckless driving.

Police subsequently searched the suspects’ home where they located and seized a small amount of cannabis.

