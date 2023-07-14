Cypriot medicinal skincare startup commemorates successful project

Cypriot startup Revolutionary Labs recently held a special ceremony to commemorate the successful conclusion of the mediSKIN entrepreneurship innovation project.

According to an announcement, the event, which was held at the ASBIS High-tech Cluster conference facilities, served as a remarkable testament to the fusion of compassion and innovation within collaborative efforts.

Supported by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, the Republic of Cyprus, and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), the mediSKIN project secured €498,000 of funding through a special initiative titled ‘Development of Internationally Competitive Innovative Products and Services by STARTUPs (SEED)’.

This financial support facilitated the rapid development and global promotion of cutting-edge products.

The closing ceremony provided a platform to showcase the outstanding research and clinical results accomplished throughout the mediSKIN project.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of an innovative line of skincare products specially designed to address the unique needs of oncology patients.

Distinguished speakers, including Philippos Hadjizacharias, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Theodoros Loucaides, the Director of the Research and Innovation Foundation, and Loucas Fourlas, Member of the European Parliament and President of MEPs Against Cancer, offered their profound insights and unwavering support for this initiative.

“The mediSKIN research project exemplifies the power of collaboration, uniting three certified Cypriot innovative start-ups—RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd, Promed Bioscience Ltd, and Theramir Ltd—alongside academic researchers from the Cyprus University of Technology and clinicians from the German Oncology Centre,” the announcement said.

It went on to say that the project was fueled by compassion and driven by a shared vision, for which the consortium worked tirelessly in order to develop and commercialise a groundbreaking collagen-based formulation specifically aimed at alleviating and preventing the adverse side effects of cancer treatment.

During the ceremony, Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades, the scientific coordinator of the project and co-founder of RSL Revolutionary Labs, presented the project’s concept, research and development results, and introduced the novel products.

In addition, clinical leaders Constantinos Zamboglou, Deputy Medical Director of the German Oncology Centre, and Angelos Kassianos, Lecturer of the Nursing Department at the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), highlighted the preliminary clinical results and the design of the clinical trial, focusing on the assessment of the quality of life of oncology patients.

Moreover, Anna Christofini and Costas Pitsillides offered closing remarks, underscoring the project’s milestones and key events.

The emotionally charged closing ceremony celebrated not only the successful conclusion of the mediSKIN project but also emphasised the profound impact of compassion in driving innovation.

Experienced journalist Stavros Kyprianou, who hosted the event, acknowledged the significance of such projects for the country, “providing an opportunity to recognise and applaud the tireless efforts, unwavering dedication, and collective achievements of all project contributors”.

Through the convergence of cutting-edge research, technological advancements, and genuine compassion for those affected by cancer, the mediSKIN project has made significant strides in improving the quality of life for patients undergoing treatment.