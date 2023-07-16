July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Smiling president indulges civil servants

By CM Reader's View084
Our happy, smiling, speech-making president is indulging the government employees with excess CoLA, and letting the rest of us foot the bill.

Sandra Tryfon, Nicosia

