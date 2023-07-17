July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusProperty

Payments for temporary refugee housing have begun

By Andria Kades0107
Υπουργός Εσωτερικών – Παρουσίαση
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou at the presentation of the Ktizo scheme

Payouts for rent subsidies as part of the ‘Ktizo’ scheme for refugee housing have already begun, with more set to follow, the government said on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, interior ministry spokeswoman Margarita Kyriacou said applications for a rent subsidy within the framework of the scheme are being processed.

Some payments have already began, while in the next few days, more will follow.

She was responding to reports that a number of individuals have already moved out of the refugee homes and rented an apartment as part of the scheme, but have yet to receive the subsidy.

“It was never said that they money would get paid out in three days,” Kyriacou said.

Nonetheless, the spokeswoman stressed it only takes “a few days” for the payments to come through, and individuals who have already moved out are prioritised.

Kyriacou added that as part of the scheme, those eligible can also apply for a €250 moving subsidy. It is also possible to apply for storage.

 

 

Related Posts

Xylofagou prepares for ‘big international potato’ festival

Nick Theodoulou

North’s new airport terminal to open on Friday

Tom Cleaver

Positive news expected from Aphrodite field

Nikolaos Prakas

Two-hour work stoppage at Larnaca airport

Andria Kades

Cyprus politics are basis for smash hit game

Alix Norman

Turtle bites swimmer in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign