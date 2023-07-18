July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police crack down on noise pollution, over a hundred fined

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0333
Paphos police booked over one hundred people in a coordinated effort to combat noise pollution since June, it was announced on Tuesday.

Ninety-eight of the charges were for out-of-court fines while thirteen criminal files were started.

According to police spokesman and head of CID Michalis Nikolaou, between June 1 and July 17, police carried out various operations, especially on weekends, with the aim of identifying and reporting premises in violation of noise pollution laws.

Fifteen establishments reported for repeated incidents were searched and had their equipment seized, Nikolaou said, adding that these cases will be tried before the Paphos district court.

Police carry out checks either in response to complaints from visitors or in routine inspections to ensure premises possess the required permits, the spokesman explained.

The campaigns will continue throughout the summer.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

