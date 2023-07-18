July 18, 2023

Turkish Cypriot negotiator steps down

Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot negotiator, has resigned, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I start work early in the morning and work until late. Now, I am 80 years old, I don’t know how long I have left to live, and I want to spend more time with my family”, he said.

He also thanked Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar for his respect and said he will “always be there for him when needed”.

Olgun previously worked as an advisor and an undersecretary for Rauf Denktash and took part in negotiations for the Annan Plan. He later worked under Dervis Eroglu before being appointed as negotiator by Ersin Tatar in November 2020.

