Cinebur cinema nights return to Larnaca

“Larnaca, we miss you!” says the Cinebur team as they prepare for their first screening event of the summer in the coastal town. Cinebur is a fairly new concept that brings independent cinema to unique locations, aiming to connect filmmakers, movie-goers and venue owners via the love for film. Cyprus has hosted independent Cinebur events in the past and now, with the launch of their new app, the initiative is getting ready to host more cinema nights to grow the community.

“We’re so excited to see you soon in our first screening event of the summer,” they say, “hosted by EVOHK at its artist-run space in Skala, Cyprus. Join us on Thursday, July 20 for an evening immersed in art that not only launches Cinebur’s screenings for the season in Cyprus but will also be the Cinebur Premiere of the 3x Oscar-nominated film, Flee (2021).”

The selected film to be screened is an animated documentary recounting the extraordinary true story of a refugee who fights for a new life while uncovering more about his past. “The fusion of animation and real-life visuals couldn’t be more in line with EVOHK’s commitment to fusing traditional artistic practices with contemporary innovations in its own creative hub.”

Tickets for the event are sold exclusively through the new app which is how Cinebur ensures filmmakers earn their fair share from every ticket sold. Ticket prices vary from a simple screening ticket at €10 or €12 which includes a drink and snacks.

The Larnaca event will begin at 7.30pm and will happen just before Cinebur’s inaugural launch premiere in Athens. What to expect? A different kind of cinema experience and many more evenings with screenings in alternative locations.

 

Cinebur Larnaca Launch

Screening of animated documentary Flee. July 20. EVOHK, Larnaca. 7.30pm-9pm. €10 or €12 with a drink and snacks. With subtitles in Greek. Tickets via the Cinebur app. www.cinebur.com

