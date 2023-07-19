July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found dead in Limassol sea was Indian

By Antigoni Pitta00
Cyprus Business Now Limassol coastline sea Lemessos photo credit Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol police on Wednesday said they were investigating the death of a 29-year-old man, whose body was found floating in the sea near Enaerios the previous day.

The body was spotted by a member of the public around 7am on Tuesday morning, floating about 150 metres from the coast, behind the breakwaters.

Lifeguards were called to the spot and they dragged the man out to the beach, promptly calling an ambulance and notifying the police when it became obvious that he was dead.

According to Limassol police deputy spokesman Marinos Vasiliou, the man had been fully clothed and was also wearing shoes.

Preliminary examinations showed that he had been dead for hours, as rigor mortis had already set in.

Initially, the details of the deceased were unknown to the authorities, however after examinations and various statements taken, it was established that he was a 29-year-old from India, who had been residing illegally in Limassol since the beginning of the year.

No cause of death has yet been determined.

Moreover, it appears from the statements that he had been in the area with another person Vasiliou added.

 

