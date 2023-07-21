Dance festival to liven up the streets of Limassol

Adding to July’s jam-packed agenda is one more festival, this one bringing dance performances to the streets of Limassol. “For nine days and nights,” writes the event description of the Summer Dance Festival, “dancers and choreographers step out of the theatre and into pedestrian streets, squares and parks, proposing every year new experiences of viewing, expressing and interacting with the art of dance. An excellent opportunity to showcase the culture and contemporary art that the dance community has to offer.”
The festival will come to Ypsonas on July 22 and to Limassol on July 23 to 30. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, this year’s edition will reflect on the history and evolution of Limassol. “We observe a rapidly changing city,” write the organisers, “a growing artistic community and we reflect on the festival’s course and how its activities offer insight to the different aspects of the city, for both residents and visitors.
“Following the festival’s prospects, we are creating a new partnership this year with an out-of-centre municipality of the Limassol district.” The opening will take place on Saturday, July 22 with live performances in the afternoon and an evening of video dance and on-screen performances in the central square of the Municipality of Ypsonas. The programme of live performances will continue in predetermined and unexpected public spaces in the centre of Limassol from July 23 to 30.
Throughout the festival, dance performances will take place around town, activating public urban spaces and offering audiences the chance to view rehearsals and the creative process. To find the locations of the pop-up performances, audiences can visit the official Facebook page of the organisers (@NeaKinisiCyprus) where the programme will be shared.
Participating in the festival this year are Areti Chourdaki, Arianna Economou, Evi Panayiotou, Zoi Eleftheriou and Sotirios Panagoulias with live performances and Arianna Economou, Artemis Evlogimenou, Vicky Kalla, Ioli Kaskani, Melita Kouta and Pascal Caron with video dance works.
