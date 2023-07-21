July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Turkey-north consular assistance agreement signed

By Tom Cleaver00
tatar, erdogan

The north and Turkey signed an agreement on Thursday evening which allows citizens of the ‘TRNC’ access to Turkish consular assistance while in third countries.

The agreement was signed in a meeting between Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan and his Turkish Cypriot ‘counterpart’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu at the Concorde tower in Kioneli, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar also adding their signatures.

The agreement stipulates that diplomatic missions of the Republic of Turkey in third countries will now provide consular assistance to Turkish Cypriots in countries where the ‘TRNC’ does not have a representative.

