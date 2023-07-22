July 22, 2023

Fire at Nicosia school

Authorities on Saturday were investigating the causes of a fire that broke out at Ayios Dhometios secondary school at night.

The fire broke out around 9.40pm on Friday at a classroom in the school. Firefighters who rushed to the scene put out the blaze in a few minutes.

But some damage was caused to the classroom and its equipment, police told the Cyprus Mail.

Investigations continue to determine whether the fire was set maliciously or was caused by other factors.

