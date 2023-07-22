July 22, 2023

Third arrest for drugs

Nicosia drug squad said on Saturday they had arrested a third suspect in connection with the discovery of 150 grammes of cannabis earlier this week.

A 51-year-old man was taken into custody while two other men, aged 30 and 25 were already arrested for the same case. They face charges related to illegal drug possession and possession with the intent to deal.

The drugs were found during a search at the residence of the newly arrested man on Thursday. Officers also found €4,240 at the house of the 30-year-old suspect.

The three have been remanded for seven days.

