July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealthHealthcare

Minister pleased with Kyperounda hospital upgrade

By Nikolaos Prakas058
ΠτΔ – Εγκαίνια κλινικής Φυματίωση
Kyperounda hospital

The government is continuously upgrading Troodos hospital in Kyperounda, with the aim of providing quality medical services to those living the mountains, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Monday.

During a visit to the hospital, the minister was informed about all the issues that the hospital is facing but expressed her satisfaction in the upgrades that had occurred.

“Upgrades occurred both in building facilities and in equipment, which included cardiac equipment and pulmonary equipment, while we expect, within time, to be equipped with a CT scanner, so as to offer even better and quality services to all residents,” she added.

She added that there are still some outstanding issues, such as the upgrade of the pathology department, where the tuberculosis department is currently housed.

This visit, she continued, “shows in practice the will of the state, the government of [President] Nikos Christodoulidis and the ministry of health, of course, to support this hospital, and the residents of this region to provide quality medical services.”

Kanari said that in cooperation with local authorities at the hospital and the state health services organisation (Okypy) more works will be promoted at the hospital.

Providing quality medical care to residents of the mountain communities provides incentive for people to come and live in the area, she said.

 

Related Posts

Clampdown on early carob picking

Staff Reporter

North facing water shortage

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca declares war on graffiti

Nick Theodoulou

Volunteer hiker raising funds children’s hospices

Malia Chung

Government expresses ‘deep grief’ over death of Eoka fighter

Elias Hazou

Tatar and Christodoulides to meet on Friday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign