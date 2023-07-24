July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Volunteer hiker raising funds children’s hospices

By Malia Chung00
hiker

Volunteer hiker, Alexis Sofocleous, announced on Monday that he will be supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) in August by walking Edinburgh Step by Step.

Sofocleous emphasised his support for CHAS and all of the work they’ve done by “providing hospice services across Scotland to babies, children, and young people with life-shortening conditions,” a press release said.

As someone who has previously hiked over 50 fundraising routes for charities, Sofocleous plans to enjoy this route as he has many of his other fundraising walks, which have spanned 30 Cyclades islands, 52km of Jordan, 64km of France, and 27km of Norway.

Edinburgh Step by Step begins in Craiglockhart, Scotland and ends at Edinburgh Castle, though the route passes through many beautiful sites along the way, including the National Galleries, the Royal Botanic Garden and the Scottish Parliament.

The CHAS community is “so grateful to Alexis for choosing to support CHAS when he visits Scotland in August. His enthusiasm and dedication to supporting charities is incredible, and CHAS is so pleased he has chosen to include supporting CHAS in this way,” said the organisation’s community fundraiser, Alison Rennie.

 

For those interested in helping Sofocleous raise the money for CHAS, he has set up a justgiving page:

 

https://www.justgiving.com/page/stepbystepedinburgh

 

Related Posts

Government expresses ‘deep grief’ over death of Eoka fighter

Elias Hazou

Minister pleased with Kyperounda hospital upgrade

Nikolaos Prakas

Tatar and Christodoulides to meet on Friday

Staff Reporter

Time the ‘biggest challenge’ in determining fate of Missing

Jonathan Shkurko

Hotel Mum: why Cypriot children take so long to leave home

Alix Norman

Last day for celebrating beauty of the Mediterranean

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign