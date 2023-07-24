July 24, 2023

Larnaca declares war on graffiti

Δήμος Λάρνακας Εκστρατεία καταπολέμησης οπτικής ρύπανσης

Larnaca municipality has launched an anti-graffiti campaign as it seeks to rid the city of eyesores and offensive slogans marring public and private areas.

“Municipal buildings, facilities, walls, and signs – along with private properties – are often targeted by this type of vandalism, resulting in an unpleasant image [of the area],” the municipality announced on Monday.

Football slogans are most predominant amongst the widespread graffiti slogans, with swastikas being a common symbol sprayed on walls and buildings.

The municipality added that the issue is longstanding and a daily battle but that the municipality is determined to stamp out the issue of rampant graffiti.

The municipality has therefore set up a unit which will be tasked with restoring the “defaced” surfaces to their original condition, adding that it is considering further measures.

Indeed, a recent meeting between Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and the district’s police chief Christakis Papademetriou discussed the general state of law enforcement – with the issue of graffiti singled out as a persisting issue.

The meeting concluded with the decision that increased law enforcement will be focused on targeted areas of the city.

Moreover, the municipality added that the problem of graffiti is a national issue and therefore the union of municipalities is working to establish a uniform policy that will be implemented by all local authorities.

 

 

