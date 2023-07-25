July 25, 2023

President meets teens of the diaspora

By Andria Kades
President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday met a group of teenagers from the US and Canadian diaspora, to whom he recounted the events surrounding the coup and 1974 invasion.

Visiting him at the presidential palace, the group consisted of 14 teenagers aged between 13 and 17, who are in Cyprus for a week to get to know their homeland.

During the meeting, Christodoulides spoke to the teens, listening to their stories of their upbringing and relation to Cyprus.

The president shared the history of the presidential palace, and the tragic events in 1974, including the coup and the Turkish invasion.

