Cyprus Business Now

In an effort to strengthen their existing cooperation and explore opportunities in the realm of technology and cybersecurity, the Digital Security Authority and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, the Memorandum aims to enhance mutual interests in the fields of IT and technology, particularly in relation to cyber defence.

Moreover, the collaboration will involve the joint organisation of educational activities, seminars, workshops, and participation in European research projects.

In addition, the primary focus of this partnership will be to raise awareness and improve the cybersecurity culture among Cypriot businesses, with special attention given to small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the Cypriot economy.

A recent information and networking event for the Startups4Peace programme was held at the CYENS Excellence Centre, offering Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot individuals the chance to develop their business ideas and gain essential resources to establish their ventures, according to a statement released this week.

The primary objective of the initiative is to foster closer ties and enhance interactions between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot startup communities, encouraging collaboration and promoting peace through entrepreneurship.

During the information session, participants were introduced to the programme and the opportunities it offers to those involved, including the remarkable chance to participate in SLUSH, one of Europe’s largest startup events, held in Helsinki, Finland, from November 27 to December 1, 2023.

The Startups4Peace programme aims to stimulate and support startup entrepreneurship by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with knowledge, incentives, and resources to transform their business ideas into reality.

The announcement provides details about workshops, selection criteria, and the application link available on the programme’s website.

Applicants are urged to submit their participation requests before the deadline, which falls on August 11, 2023, at midnight.

The Startups4Peace programme is expected to play a crucial role in encouraging innovative startups and fostering cooperation and understanding between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities through entrepreneurial endeavours.

Aspiring entrepreneurs on the island are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to explore their ideas and contribute to the growth of the startup ecosystem in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, July 24 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 115.45 points at 13:13 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 1.14 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 69.83 points, representing a drop of 1.16 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €506,864.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes fell by 1.57 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 2.62 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.71 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-2.63 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-2.75 per cent), KEO PLC (-1.32 per cent), and the Cyprus Cement Company (no change).