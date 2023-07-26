July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Sixty-year-old arrested for email fraud following extradition from Spain

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for a case of online fraud under investigation.

The fraud was committed in 2019 in Limassol and the 60-year-old was arrested in Spain with a European arrest warrant pending against him and extradited to the island on Tuesday. 

The legal advisor of a company in Limassol in May 2019 filed a report to police saying that, as part of its operations, the company had bought products from a Spanish company.

After communicating with the supplier via e-mail, it was agreed that his company should deposit €93,187 to a specific bank account. However, in a later communication with the supplier it became clear the company in question never received the money and that the original email had been intercepted.

TAE Limassol continues the exams.

