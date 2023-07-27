July 27, 2023

70-year-old woman found dead at Lady’s Mile beach

The dirt road to Lady's Mile beach

The British bases confirmed on Thursday that a 70-year-old woman, identified as Georgia Ponyrou, has died after being pulled unconscious from sea at Lady’s Mile.

The incident occurred near the Oasis restaurant on Wednesday night at 7.35pm when other beachgoers spotted the lady and helped pull her out from the water.

Police from both the Republic and the bases attended the scene, according to a spokesperson, adding that she was taken to Limassol general hospital by ambulance.

The hospital pronounced her dead at 9:05pm.

The cause of death of the woman, from Limassol, is currently unknown but a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by officials from the Republic.

The Republic’s Polemidia police station is continuing the investigations into the case.

