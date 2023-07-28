July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist01
country salad

The healthiest salad and dessert

Country Salad

150gr of white shimeji mushrooms cooked in white wine for five minutes

Add mangetout for three minutes (make sure it doesn’t get too soft)

3 cucumbers, sliced

1 cup of cooked wholegrain bulgar wheat

Handful of baby spinach, cut

4 large green Romain lettuce leaves, chopped

6 baby radishes

 

Oil free Dressing:

1 tablespoon of fresh mint finely chopped (about six fresh leaves)

1 and 1/2 fresh lemons, juiced

3 cloves of garlic, grated or finely chopped

1 tablespoon of dried basil

1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of English mustard

 

 

raw chocolate gogi berry dessertRaw Chocolate Gogi Berry Dessert

5-6 ripe bananas

1 drop of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds

4 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds

6 tablespoons of almond flour

1 cup (80gr) of presoaked dried gogi berries

3 tablespoons of cocoa powder

120gr of dark vegan chocolate, melted

3 tablespoons of agave

 

Mix all together and put in the freezer for 30 minutes or two hours in the fridge.

Decorate with almond flakes and mixed berries or seeds, coconut flakes or fruit.

 

If you would like to receive more including a free recipe book and to get emails with healthy living tips, live zooms sessions and attend physical events at a discount, join Farahs Club for just €1. https://www.farahs.club/products/subscription

 

