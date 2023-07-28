July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for possession of burglary tools and knives

By Jonathan Shkurko053
handcuffs woman
File photo

Two men were arrested on Thursday night in Paphos for possession of burglary tools and knives.

At around 10.30pm on Thursday, police officers stopped a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old with a 26-year-old passenger for inspection in Paphos.

According to a police statement, a search conducted thereafter revealed, among other items, burglary tools, knives, sunglasses, a mobile phone, a wallet and car keys inside the vehicle.

Further examinations revealed that the car was uninsured and that the 42-year-old driver did not have a driving licence. Additionally, he tested positive to a narcotest.

Both people were arrested and brought into custody to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

