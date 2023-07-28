July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaWorld

White House says deeply concerned by Niger events, cooperation at risk

By Reuters News Service016
small car shot down
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, US

The United States remains deeply concerned by developments in Niger in the wake of a military coup and condemns any effort to seize power by force, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby told a briefing that US cooperation with the government of the African state was at risk, while adding there was still room for infra-African diplomacy.

Earlier on Friday, coup leaders in Niger declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state in the wake of the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.

“We remain deeply concerned about the unfolding developments … the United States condemns in the strongest terms, any effort to seize power by force,” said Kirby.

“A military takeover may cause the United States to cease security and other cooperation with the government of Niger, jeopardizing existing security and non security partnerships.”

There are about 1,100 US troops in Niger, where the U. military operates out of two bases.

Related Posts

Russian missile hits apartments, security service building in Dnipro – Zelenskiy

Reuters News Service

Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks on Shi’ite shrine near Damascus

Reuters News Service

Russia has not offered UN World Food Programme free grain

Reuters News Service

G20 nations fail to agree on emission reduction targets at talks

Reuters News Service

African Union chair: Putin’s grain offer not enough, Ukraine ceasefire needed

Reuters News Service

Niger coup leaders dissolve gov, declare Tiani head of state

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign