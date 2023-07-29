Recipes with Roddy Damalis

Chicken ‘Riganatio’ – Strong Mediterranean flavours of oregano, thyme, bay leaf and fresh lemon

This homely, very simple one-dish meal is ideal for the working mum to throw together.

The preparation should take about an hour and the cooking time is approximately 1.5 hours which gives one time to breath and have a glass of wine after a busy day. I love a one pot meal where all the flavours merge. This is also a very balanced and nourishing meal.

Many of us will have fresh thyme and oregano in our gardens, please use fresh where you can. There is nothing more gratifying than using produce that you have seen growing in your own garden.

Our indigenous herbs grow effortlessly in our hot climate. Oregano, thyme, mint, rosemary, lemon verbena, bay leaf and lavender are all readily available.

We often have so much produce that we can’t use it all. That’s when you cut a few bunches of mixed herbs and give them to friends and family. Of course, one can dry the herbs and they will last for ages. Wash the herbs well by soaking them in a basin of cold water and salt for 15 minutes then rinse well under cold running water. Place them on a kitchen towel and dry them INDOORS, if you dry the herbs outdoors in our summer most of the nutrients, flavour, colour and texture will be lost.

When the leaves have dehydrated gently rub the herbs between your hands and discard the stalks. Store them in glass airtight containers preferably out of direct sunlight.

Speaking of excess produce, living in Cyprus, having a lemon tree in one’s garden or a friend with a lemon tree is not uncommon. I have a lemon tree that I prune within an inch of its life at the end of winter, and it produces tens of kilos of lemons in the summer.

I have affectionately called her Gin & Tonic! Her neighbour the orange tree is called Aperol Spritz. The oranges get used for their zest, which I freeze in small containers, they get squeezed for their juice, slow baked (50 degrees) for hours to dehydrate them for decorative purposes on food, desserts, or cocktails, and lastly, I slice them and place them into muffin pans, cover with water and freeze. These are fabulous for cocktails. the lemons can be used in the same way; however I also squeeze them and freeze the juice in ice trays or muffin pans to use in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 large chicken (butterflied or jointed)

1 cup lemon juice

grated rind of 1 lemon

2 cups water

2 large red onions (quartered)

1 large carrot (peel and slice into thick pieces)

500g frozen artichoke heart (quartered)

2 large ripe tomatoes (quartered)

500g new potatoes (pierced with a sharp knife)

½ cup olive oil

2 tbsp oregano (rubbed between your palms to release all the aromas)

2 bay leaves

1 tsp thyme (ground in a pestle and mortar)

2 tsp cajun spice

salt & cracked black pepper

Method:

. place all the herbs & spices into a bowl & mix

. coat the chicken in olive oil & cover well with ¾ of the spice mix. Place into an ovenproof dish skin side up

. brown under the grill on high heat for 15’ & remove from oven

. Place all the other ingredients around the chicken & sprinkle with the remaining olive oil & spice mix

. cover well & bake at 180ºC for 1 hour

. remove from oven & bake uncovered for a further 15’. Add a little water if all the liquids have evaporated.

Roddy Damalis is the author of two books, MY CY is a photographic journey through Cyprus, with stories, commentary, culinary tips, and anecdotes that let you in on the mind behind the recipes, and MY LITTLE PLATES a guide to 100 adored recipes inspired by our beautiful island served over two decades at the beloved Ta Piatakia restaurant in Limassol. Roddy is a restaurateur, celebrity chef, food guru and consultant. He stole both local and international hearts with his infamous and highly acclaimed restaurant Ta Piatakia in downtown Limassol and now operates My View, an exclusive private dining venue in his home. For more information and to purchase the books visit www.roddydamalis.com