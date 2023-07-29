Coinbase’s base TVL rises 55%, QUBE demand through the roof in presale

In the world of decentralized finance, the competition is heating up as the demand for InQubeta’s native token, QUBE, continues to skyrocket in its presale phase. Meanwhile, Coinbase, a well-established titan in the crypto space, also enjoys a surge in its Total Value Locked (TVL), increasing by an impressive 55%. The rise in Coinbase’s Base TVL is testament to its strength and staying power, while the unprecedented demand for QUBE represents an optimistic emergence of new players in the cryptocurrency market. This article will examine the details of these trends and delve into what they signify for the broader digital asset landscape.

InQubeta’s QUBE: A rising star in the presale sky

While Coinbase enjoys increased traction, InQubeta’s native token, QUBE, is witnessing astronomical demand in its presale phase. The mission of InQubeta is to democratize the investment landscape in AI start-ups. They’re accomplishing this by allowing fractional investments using QUBE tokens. This novel approach is dismantling barriers traditionally associated with investing in such startups, which have been largely restricted to well-resourced individuals or entities.

The presale of QUBE tokens is garnering considerable interest. It has already raised over $1.8 million, a testament to the high level of faith investors have in InQubeta and its potential to disrupt the AI start-up investment space.

The deflationary appeal of QUBE

QUBE’s appeal lies in its deflationary model and the prospect of substantial returns. Each transaction involving QUBE incurs a 2% tax, which is sent to a burn wallet. This mechanism reduces the token supply over time, creating a scarcity that can potentially drive up the token’s value. Furthermore, an additional 5% tax is levied and directed to a rewards pool. This pool provides earnings to those who stake their tokens, adding another layer of attraction for prospective investors.

Looking ahead: InQubeta’s roadmap

With a clear vision for the future, InQubeta plans to launch an NFT marketplace, InQubeta Swap, and InQubeta DAO. All these features are set to further utilize and increase the demand for the QUBE token. Given the successful smart contract audit by Hacken, InQubeta has also reinforced its credibility in the market, instilling further confidence in investors. As the presale performance indicates, InQubeta is poised to make significant strides in democratizing AI start-up investments.

Coinbase’s base TVL jumps by 55%

Coinbase, the renowned crypto platform, has seen a surge in its Base Total Value Locked (TVL) by 55%. TVL is a measure of the total amount of assets staked in a DeFi protocol and is often used as a key indicator of the protocol’s health and popularity.

Coinbase’s increase in TVL is indicative of the platform’s continued growth and robustness. It also suggests a renewed sense of trust and confidence from investors who are choosing to keep their assets within the Coinbase ecosystem.

Closing thoughts

The sharp rise in Coinbase’s TVL and the extraordinary presale demand for QUBE, despite being distinct occurrences, signal a shared trend – the unstoppable growth of DeFi. As investors diversify their portfolios across various platforms and utilities within the crypto space, platforms like Coinbase and InQubeta are set to continue their ascendance, making the most of the ongoing DeFi revolution.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more