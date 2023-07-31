July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing person: Fifty-four-year-old Sri Lankan national

By Staff Reporter0275
missing menik sureka

Police on Monday are appealing for information that may help locate Menik Sureka Seelangalage, aged 54, from Sri Lanka, who has been missing since 14 July from her home in Larnaca.

The 54-year-old woman is described as approximately 1.60m tall, of normal build.

Police are asking for anyone who knows anything that can help locate her, to contact the Larnaca Police Department via phone at 24-804060 or the citizen’s hotline at 1460, or report to the nearest police station.

