July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn of phone scams

By Staff Reporter0213
Police on Monday issued another warning about phone scams, where people receive calls from unknown persons urging them to invest in get-rich-quick schemes.

Using mobile phone numbers starting with 94, 95, 96, 97 and 99, the swindlers call people and urge them to put money in various investment schemes via the websites of investment firms.

In this case the callers spoke Greek in a mainland Greece accent, the police said.

According to the complaints made by individuals receiving these calls, the callers avoid giving clarifications when asked. Specifically, they avoid providing information that would help identify the companies which they claim to be working for or representing.

The police said this was an attempt to steal money and/or fish for personal data such as bank account information.

Similar reports had recently been made where unknown persons – again using mobile phone numbers with the same mobile service providers – called people and told them they had made a profit from an investment in a supposed online platform. The callers – speaking Greek but in a foreign-sounding accent – would then try to get people to divulge their bank account information so that they could then supposedly wire them the ‘winnings’.

The police said the public should be on the lookout for such fraudulent calls.

 

 

